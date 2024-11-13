Datalex plc (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Datalex plc (OTCMKTS:DLEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Datalex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLEXY remained flat at $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. Datalex has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Datalex Company Profile

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry in Ireland, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company operates in two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. It offers Datalex Direct, a customer-centric digital commerce product for travel retailing through airlines’ direct channels; Datalex Merchandiser that enables airlines to deploy intelligent merchandising strategies across channels and touchpoints, generate revenue, and optimize traveler engagement at various points in their journey; Datalex NDC, a new distribution capability (NDC) product that offers airlines full NDC offer and order management capabilities to control, optimize.

