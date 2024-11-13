COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,078,600 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the October 15th total of 10,853,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 980.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,665. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

