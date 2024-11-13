Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 137.86 ($1.77), with a volume of 926491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.61).

Concurrent Technologies Trading Up 12.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2,290.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Concurrent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.