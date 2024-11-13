Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVLT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.