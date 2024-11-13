Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2435 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Coloplast A/S Stock Down 2.6 %

CLPBY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. 64,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Coloplast A/S will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

