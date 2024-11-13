ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Holdings Lifted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,489 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,648,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $369,923.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,020.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,051,375 over the last 90 days.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

