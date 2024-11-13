Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $301.00 to $331.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $287.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 13.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 257,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $74,682,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

