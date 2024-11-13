Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group raised Chorus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th.
Chorus Stock Performance
Chorus Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.7539 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47.
About Chorus
Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.
