Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised Chorus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRYY remained flat at $26.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 98 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. Chorus has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.7539 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

