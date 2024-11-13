Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after acquiring an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $55,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,419,000 after acquiring an additional 181,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 167,988.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,456,000 after acquiring an additional 146,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $266.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.84. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $136.83 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

