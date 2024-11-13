Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 29,147 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,748 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,616,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,633,000 after purchasing an additional 233,250 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,859,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

