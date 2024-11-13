CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ CFBK traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. 18,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.
CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.
