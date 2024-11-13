CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFBK traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. 18,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CF Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CF Bankshares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares during the first quarter worth $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.