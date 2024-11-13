CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Up 275.1% in October

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,600 shares, an increase of 275.1% from the October 15th total of 123,600 shares. Approximately 19.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:CMAX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,798. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. CareMax has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($10.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.51) by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.53 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 99.78% and a negative return on equity of 175.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CareMax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMAX Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.71% of CareMax as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

