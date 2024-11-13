CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Up 275.1% in October

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,600 shares, an increase of 275.1% from the October 15th total of 123,600 shares. Approximately 19.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
CareMax Price Performance
NASDAQ:CMAX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,798. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. CareMax has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($10.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.51) by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.53 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 99.78% and a negative return on equity of 175.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CareMax
CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.
