Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Down 74.1% in October

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Capricorn Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

