Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 45,189.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,683,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736,958 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,119,725,000 after buying an additional 4,166,905 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 787.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $309.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.11 and a 12-month high of $312.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

