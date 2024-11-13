Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. 684,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.00. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.