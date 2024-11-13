Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,749.83.

BKNG opened at $5,022.92 on Friday. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,076.54 and a 1-year high of $5,069.44. The company has a market cap of $166.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,263.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,948.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,790,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

