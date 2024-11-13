Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Trading Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64.
Blue Prism Group Company Profile
Blue Prism Group Plc engages in the development and provision of robotic process automation software. It offers its solutions to financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, telecoms, public sector, retail, and hospitality industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, The Americas, and APAC and Japan Operations.
