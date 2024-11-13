Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the October 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bitcoin Depot Trading Up 18.8 %
Shares of BTMWW stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 1,937,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Bitcoin Depot has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.18.
About Bitcoin Depot
