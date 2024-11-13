Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.70 and last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Georgia Group had a net margin of 50.16% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $352.64 million for the quarter.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

