Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 2,215 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.80% of Ambarella worth $18,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,556.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after buying an additional 476,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 343,385 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 250,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,297 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 230.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 120,204 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $25,859.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,149.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $114,522.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,942.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $25,859.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,423 shares of company stock worth $1,356,402. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

