Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,065,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,515 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 8.96% of Jumia Technologies worth $48,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $68,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $15.04.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

