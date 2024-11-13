Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $21,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 62.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 63.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Down 1.4 %

BN stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield from $51.25 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.