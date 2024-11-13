Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $21,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 62.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 63.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brookfield Stock Down 1.4 %
BN stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Brookfield Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
