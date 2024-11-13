Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Robert W. Baird

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 100.42% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.
Get Our Latest Report on Astrana Health
Astrana Health Trading Down 8.3 %
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $478.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTH. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth $39,398,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,704,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,945,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at about $13,383,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at about $11,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.
About Astrana Health
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Astrana Health
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Solar Stocks at Bargain Prices: Big Opportunities Ahead
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is Bitcoin’s Trump Card a Boom or Bust?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cloudflare Is a Solid Buy for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.