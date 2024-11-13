Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Invests $96,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 322 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $327.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.44. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.62 and a 1 year high of $335.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

