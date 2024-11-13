Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $292.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.
Archrock Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Archrock stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Archrock has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.52.
Archrock Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Archrock
About Archrock
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Archrock
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Top 3 Hotel Stocks to Watch: A Buy, Hold, and Trade Opportunity
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.