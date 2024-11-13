Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $292.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Archrock Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Archrock has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Archrock from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

