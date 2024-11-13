Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Director Sells $3,516,078.82 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) Director Kavita Patel sold 33,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $3,516,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kavita Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Kavita Patel sold 15,238 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $1,614,008.96.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $134,535.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $111,615.00.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of ACLX traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.72 and a beta of 0.27. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $107.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arcellx by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,514,000 after acquiring an additional 84,373 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 292.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 185,493 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arcellx by 37.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACLX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arcellx from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $83.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arcellx from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Arcellx from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

