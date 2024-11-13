ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Holdings Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of ArcBest worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ArcBest by 54.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 235.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ArcBest from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ArcBest from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,259,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,150.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.75. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

