Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 9,502 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,274,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,279,000 after buying an additional 110,734 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 373,635 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 296,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 291,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 129,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.