Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 286,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $30.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

