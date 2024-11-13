American Strategic Investment Co. Hosts Earnings Call for Third Quarter 2024

American Strategic Investment Co., listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NYC, recently conducted an earnings call to discuss its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024. The call, which took place on November 12, 2024, allowed the company to elaborate on its operating results and strategic initiatives moving forward.

During the call, the company highlighted its ongoing efforts to boost cash NOI growth and occupancy rates. The quarter saw a promising 70 basis point expansion in occupancy, reaching 85.8%, compared to the same period in 2023. Notable achievements included additional leasing success and occupancy gains contributing to the company’s positive results.

A significant development mentioned during the call was the definitive agreement to sell the property at 9 Times Square for $63.5 million. This transaction is anticipated to conclude in the fourth quarter of 2024, enabling the company to reduce leverage on its balance sheet and generate approximately $13.5 million in net proceeds. Additionally, efforts are underway to market other properties, including 123 William Street and 196 Orchard, for potential sale to enhance portfolio diversification and long-term value.

With a strategic focus on maintaining a strong tenant base, the company emphasized the stability of its portfolio. As of September 30, 2024, the weighted average remaining lease term stood at 5.9 years, with 45% of leases extending beyond 2030. Furthermore, 81% of the company’s top 10 tenants are investment grade or imply investment grade, providing added stability to the portfolio.

American Strategic Investment Co. remains optimistic about its New York City real estate portfolio, which comprises seven office and retail properties primarily located in Manhattan. The company’s proactive asset management approach, with a keen eye on tenant retention, property enhancements, and cost control, positions it well for sustained success in resilient industries.

The company reported that its third-quarter results demonstrated the effectiveness of its portfolio management strategy, showcasing a foundation built on maximizing shareholder value. As it progresses with divestment plans for select Manhattan assets to pursue higher-yielding opportunities, American Strategic Investment Co. aims to unlock further value and reinforce its commitment to shareholders.

The company closed the call by expressing its commitment to keeping stakeholders informed about its progress and enhancing shareholder value. The future focus will revolve around strategic moves aimed at expanding the portfolio and ensuring sustained growth.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

