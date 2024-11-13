American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Healthcare REIT also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.43 EPS.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE AHR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. 2,239,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $27.21.
American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on American Healthcare REIT
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.