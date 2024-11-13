American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Healthcare REIT also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.43 EPS.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE AHR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. 2,239,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $27.21.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

