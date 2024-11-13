AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMC. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.44.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %

AMC opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,705,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after buying an additional 2,243,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,285,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,223,000 after buying an additional 1,585,430 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,775,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1,894.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,121,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,805 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.