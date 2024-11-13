Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after acquiring an additional 278,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 91.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,461,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.82.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $553.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.52 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

