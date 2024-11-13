Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 25,140 Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 26.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,071,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,728 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Fortis by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,142,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,259,000 after purchasing an additional 512,103 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,151,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,164,000 after buying an additional 270,417 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 233,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,072,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,049,000 after buying an additional 229,972 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

