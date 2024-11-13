AGCO Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

AGCO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGCO to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

