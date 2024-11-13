Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.93 and last traded at $57.89, with a volume of 15468768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.59.

Several research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,105. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,105. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,288. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

