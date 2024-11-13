abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 301,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.