89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Down 8.4% – Should You Sell?

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.21. 185,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 936,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on 89bio from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The stock has a market cap of $890.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in 89bio by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in 89bio by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

