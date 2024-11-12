Zeta Global’s (ZETA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

Shares of NYSE ZETA traded down $7.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,049,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 104.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

