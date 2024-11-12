ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.36, but opened at $26.88. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 354,965 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZK shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Trading Down 8.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.71.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,388,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,478,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,736,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

