Wolfe Research Issues Positive Forecast for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OXY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.59. 6,651,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,566. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,007,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,560,000 after acquiring an additional 98,703 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after acquiring an additional 532,318 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,973,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,707,000 after buying an additional 277,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,556,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,220,000 after purchasing an additional 133,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

