Winslow Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 1.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3,976.8% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 25,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 44.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 67.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $107,856,000 after acquiring an additional 339,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EOG opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

