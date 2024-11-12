William Blair Weighs in on Forge Global FY2026 Earnings

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Forge Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Forge Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 28.48% and a negative net margin of 95.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSE FRGE opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Forge Global has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 18,405 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $25,030.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,600,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,697,353.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Forge Global news, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 854,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,222.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $25,030.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,600,995 shares in the company, valued at $11,697,353.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,498 shares of company stock worth $486,612. Insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRGE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Forge Global by 29.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Forge Global by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 70,058 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forge Global by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 221,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 86,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Forge Global by 1,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

