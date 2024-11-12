Whitestone REIT Appoints Two New Board Members

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) has recently announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Trustees. Effective immediately, Kristian M. Gathright and Donald A. Miller, CFA, are set to join the Board of Trustees. These appointments come following shareholder feedback received over the past few months and mark the conclusion of a comprehensive search conducted by Whitestone’s Nominating and Governance Committee in collaboration with prominent executive search firm Spencer Stuart.

Ms. Gathright, currently serving as a Board member of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE), brings with her over 20 years of experience in operations, strategic decision-making, capital raising, and investor relations. Her significant contributions at Apple REIT include instrumental involvement in the company’s listing on the NYSE in 2015 and transition to institutional shareholders before her retirement in 2020. Ms. Gathright has also served on the Board of Trustees for Spirit Realty (NYSE: SRC), showcasing her expertise in real estate operations and board governance.

Mr. Miller, who served as President and CEO of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) for over a decade, has an extensive background in real estate leadership. Under his direction, Piedmont achieved notable stock performance and executed successful asset aggregation strategies. Mr. Miller’s expertise extends to serving on the boards of three privately held organizations with significant real estate investments.

Ms. Gathright will sit on the Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees, while Mr. Miller will join the Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees. As part of these appointments, Nandita V. Berry and David F. Taylor will step down from the Board, resulting in a six-trustee board, with five independent trustees.

The Company’s press release dated November 4, 2024, provides further details on these appointments. Whitestone REIT continues to enhance its Board with the addition of these experienced industry professionals.

Additionally, a copy of the press release dated November 4, 2024, can be found in Exhibit 99.1 of the Company’s filings.

This information was disclosed in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 4, 2024. Whitestone REIT aims to leverage the diverse expertise of its newly appointed Board members for continued strategic growth and operational excellence.

