Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
NYSE:WPM traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.02. 2,405,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,033. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $68.64.
Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 46.27%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
