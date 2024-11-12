WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 32,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 486,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBTN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEBTOON Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other WEBTOON Entertainment news, insider Junkoo Kim bought 22,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $268,440.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 905,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,231.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Junkoo Kim purchased 22,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $268,440.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 905,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,752,231.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yongsoo Kim bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 56,526 shares of company stock valued at $710,459.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth $114,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

