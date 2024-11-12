WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 9,081 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.72 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

