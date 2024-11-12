WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 396 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $504.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $513.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

