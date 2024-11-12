WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 157 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $398.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $279.81 and a 1 year high of $399.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

