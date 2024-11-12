WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Moller Wealth Partners bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

FLTR opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

